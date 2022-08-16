Wayne Gretzky Faces $20M Suit Over Weight Loss Gum

By Daniel Ducassi (August 16, 2022, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Wayne Gretzky's alleged lies about losing weight by chewing OMG brand gum led the product's creator to pour more money into the company, repeat the claims to potential investors and damage his own reputation, the creator said Monday in a $20 million fraud suit. In the California state court suit, Steven Sparks says he created weight management tool OMG gum and founded BuChew LLC in 2014 to sell it. He hired Gretzky's wife as a spokesperson, and Gretzky later falsely claimed he'd lost 35 pounds in less than two months by chewing the product, the suit said. The lie was intended...

