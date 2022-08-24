Tackling Session Replay Risks For Website Operators

By Paul Rosenthal (August 24, 2022, 5:01 PM EDT) -- As the internet economy and online life has expanded, website operators, and the vendors that serve them, have developed innumerable helpful — and sometimes vital — tools to support operation, customer service and compliance functions. Several of those tools have spawned waves of consumer litigation of varying merit. One recent trend has been consumer class action cases alleging that website operators violated state wiretapping statutes, and invaded consumers' privacy, based on the use of so-called session replay software on websites. These cases — for example, Javier v. Assurance IQ LLC in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS