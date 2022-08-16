Calif. Agency Urges House To Scrap 'Weak' Data Privacy Bill

By Allison Grande (August 16, 2022, 9:01 PM EDT) -- California's new privacy agency is stepping up pressure on House leaders to abandon data privacy legislation that would preempt stronger state laws, arguing that Congress needs to set a "floor of federal protections" rather than hamstring the work of the agency and state policymakers. In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Monday, the California Privacy Protection Agency reiterated its opposition to the American Data Privacy and Protection Act, which is awaiting a vote by the full House after the chamber's Commerce Committee easily advanced the legislation last month. The proposal would give...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS