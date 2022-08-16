Ex-House Rep. TJ Cox Arrested On Fraud Charges In Calif.

By Hailey Konnath (August 16, 2022, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Former U.S. Rep. T.J. Cox was arrested Tuesday and hit with a nearly 30-count indictment alleging campaign contribution fraud, financial institution fraud and wire fraud as well as money laundering, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Cox, a Democrat, represented California's 21st District in the San Joaquin Valley from 2019 until 2021. In the indictment unsealed Tuesday, Cox was charged with 15 counts of wire fraud, 11 counts of money laundering and one count each of financial and campaign contribution fraud. Prosecutors claim that Cox, 59, orchestrated several schemes targeting companies he was affiliated with. He also defrauded those companies'...

