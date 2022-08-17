Pittsburgh Orgs Want In On City 'Inclusionary Zoning' Battle

By Grace Dixon (August 17, 2022, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A coalition of Pittsburgh community organizations filed to intervene in a developers trade group's suit challenging the city's "inclusionary zoning ordinance," telling a Pennsylvania federal court the edict falls within states' broad power to regulate housing conditions. The coalition that expressly pushed for Pittsburgh's ordinance, also known as IZ-O, which requires multifamily developments with more than 20 units to set aside a percentage of units for affordable housing, told the court on Tuesday they have a stake in the suit by the Builders Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh. The community groups added that the Pennsylvania court should ax the association's claims that the regulation...

