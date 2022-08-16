County Can't Get Utah Justices To Mull VW Emissions Suit

By Linda Chiem (August 16, 2022, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge rejected a Utah county's request to have the Utah Supreme Court clarify whether Volkswagen should still face claims that it violated local anti-tampering law by updating vehicles rigged with emissions-cheating defeat devices. U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer on Monday denied Salt Lake County's request to certify to its state Supreme Court a question concerning Volkswagen's liability under state law. The county's case is part of sprawling multidistrict litigation being overseen by Judge Breyer in the Northern District of California over Volkswagen's "clean diesel" emissions-cheating scandal. The state law in question, Utah Administrative Code Rule 307-201-4, includes...

