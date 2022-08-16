Asset Manager Exits $227M Stock Buy Class Action

By Abby Wargo (August 16, 2022, 8:17 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge handed an investment management firm a win in a benefits suit originally involving KPC Healthcare Holdings Inc. that accused the companies of botching a $227 million purchase by KPC's employee stock ownership plan, ruling the workers couldn't prove the asset manager knew the conduct was unlawful. U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. on Monday granted SPCP Group LLC summary judgment in an Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action against it and another asset manager, Alerus Financial NA. In the order, Judge Blumenfeld said the plaintiffs couldn't prove SPCP had knowingly participated in the circumstances leading up...

