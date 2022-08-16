Del. Court Reverses Goldman Sachs Pay Suit Settlement

By Leslie A. Pappas (August 16, 2022, 8:51 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Supreme Court said Tuesday a settlement Goldman Sachs Group reached with serial litigant shareholder Shiva Stein in a five-year lawsuit alleging excessive director pay contained overbroad, forward-looking releases and should not have been approved, reversing and remanding the Chancery Court's approval of the settlement. Rather than limiting releases to compensation caps, the settlement release "is far broader" and includes all claims relating to nonemployee director compensation into 2024, Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz Jr. wrote in a 28-page opinion on behalf of the full five-member court. The 2020 settlement included releases related to compensation that would be paid out under...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS