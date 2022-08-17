3rd Circ. Won't Revive Suit Over Jersey City Rental Law

By Brent Godwin (August 17, 2022, 7:34 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday upheld a New Jersey federal judge's dismissal of a lawsuit over a Jersey City ordinance banning short-term subleases of long-term rentals and limiting non-occupant owners' rentals to guests to 60 nights per year, saying Airbnb hosts' constitutional rights were not violated. At the heart of the Third Circuit's precedential decision, Chief Judge Michael Arthur Chagares ruled that a Jersey City ordinance did not violate the takings clause of the Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, as the plaintiffs claimed. That clause makes it illegal to take private property for a public use without "just compensation." Judge Chagares agreed with the district court's rejection...

