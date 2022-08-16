Celsius Gets OK For Sales From Crypto Mining Operation

By Rick Archer (August 16, 2022, 7:56 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency platform Celsius Network on Tuesday got the approval of a New York bankruptcy judge to sell the products of its crypto mining despite questions about the costs of the operation. At a virtual hearing, Judge Martin Glenn said although the operation will initially run at a loss, he would defer to Celsius' business judgment that it will ultimately provide value for the company to distribute to its customers. "It may turn out to be very wrong, but we'll see," he said. Celsius, which allows users to earn rewards on deposits of various digital assets such as bitcoin and Ethereum, filed...

