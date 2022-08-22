HUD Chicago Finding Reflects Biden's Enviro Agenda

By J. Michael Showalter and Samuel Rasche (August 22, 2022, 5:27 PM EDT) -- Environmental justice, or EJ, issues continue to be at the forefront of the Biden administration's regulatory agenda, with promises to deploy nonenvironmental statutes — most notably, federal civil rights laws — to address issues either outside or incompletely remedied by traditional environmental statutes like the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act or Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act. Using nonenvironmental statutes to force change in the environmental arena grants the executive branch significant leverage against regulated businesses directly and indirectly through the communities where they operate. A final finding[1] issued last month by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS