Harvard Dodges Ex-Lab Worker's Race Bias Suit

By Patrick Hoff (August 16, 2022, 8:20 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge Tuesday tossed a Black former Harvard University employee's suit alleging that white colleagues were promoted faster than she was and that the school stifled her career progression, ruling there's little evidence of any meaningful racial disparities. U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton said Amber Rucker was among the highest-paid project coordinators at Ariadne Labs, a Harvard research initiative with Boston's Brigham and Women's Hospital, and promoted at least at the same pace as white colleagues. "There is little evidence of any meaningful disparity between the wages or rates of reclassification of plaintiff and her white colleagues," Judge...

