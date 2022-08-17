Stellantis Plant To Rehire Fired Workers After USMCA Probe

By Alyssa Aquino (August 17, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- A Stellantis-owned Mexican automotive parts facility will recognize its workers' union as their collective bargaining representative and rehire workers fired for organizing activities, the Biden administration announced Tuesday following a review under the North American trade pact. The agreement between the manufacturer Teksid Hierro de México S.A. de C.V. and Los Mineros, an independent labor union, was reached after the U.S. received a labor complaint and invoked the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement's Rapid Response Labor Mechanism in June, triggering an investigation by the Mexican government, which facilitated discussions between the plant and the union. In addition to giving the union a designated...

