ADI Insider Trading Case Could Use More Detail, Judge Hints

By Chris Villani (August 16, 2022, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Tuesday hinted that prosecutors could be more forthcoming about spelling out the charges against a Massachusetts police officer and his alleged accomplice, who are accused of trading on insider information about a planned acquisition by Analog Devices Inc. Lawyers for Needham, Massachusetts, police officer David Forte and town resident Gregory Manning say their clients are in the dark because the government has not told them what the supposed insider information is or how they allegedly obtained it. They asked for a bill of particulars, a move prosecutors derided as an attempt to force the government to tip...

