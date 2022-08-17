Judge Axes Russian Internet Co.'s Claims Against Ex-Workers

By Tiffany Hu (August 17, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Former employees of major Russian internet portal Rambler can escape allegations over a web server software they sold for $670 million to F5 Networks, as a California federal judge found that several of the claims against them were time-barred. In an order issued Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Maxine M. Chesney dismissed claims brought by investment company Lynwood Investments CY Ltd.'s that Maxim Konovalov and Igor Sysoev breached their employment obligations to their former employer Rambler, of which Lynwood is an assignee. The pair was accused in June 2020 of improperly using Rambler's resources to develop the NGINX web server software enterprise during...

