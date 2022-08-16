7th Circ. Backs NBA Win In Chinese Amazon Retailer IP Fight

By Dorothy Atkins (August 16, 2022, 8:58 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit affirmed NBA Properties Inc.'s win Tuesday in its suit accusing China-based online retailers of selling counterfeit products on online Amazon.com Inc. stores, finding the court has jurisdictional authority over the dispute because the retailers willingly offer and ship products to the Illinois market. In a 24-page opinion, a two-judge panel affirmed a default judgment in favor of NBA Properties, and held that Seventh Circuit precedent allows the Illinois district court to have jurisdiction over the infringement claims against HANWJH and other China-based online retailers, given the companies' willingness to do business with residents in the state. "HANWJH's actions certainly...

