Overly Broad PFAS Regs Bring Costs For Companies

By Vincent Montalto, Gwen Keyes Fleming and Matt Holian (August 19, 2022, 6:19 PM EDT) -- When regulations are of such magnitude and scope as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's recent pronouncements on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, their impact can't be underestimated. If implemented appropriately, government regulation can foster business innovation while also protecting people, property and the environment. However, the recent wave of PFAS regulations and guidelines stymie innovation with an overly broad scope. In the U.S., PFAS have been widely used in industrial and commercial applications since the 1950s, if not earlier. A recent literature review authored by a scientist at the EPA[1] cited PFAS applications across 25 broad industries, including: Adhesives; Building and construction;...

