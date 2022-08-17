Hospitality Workers Denied Certification Bid In OT Suit

By Joyce Hanson (August 17, 2022, 4:09 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal judge has refused to initially certify a proposed collective of janitorial workers who say Aimbridge Hospitality owes them overtime wages, finding that the suit's named plaintiff didn't show that other "chief engineers" around the country were also misclassified as being employees exempt from OT pay. U.S. District Judge Sheryl H. Lipman said Tuesday in her order denying named plaintiff Jacques Gilmore's motion for conditional certification under the Fair Labor Standards Act that Aimbridge Hospitality LLC convincingly argued its former employee has not produced sufficient evidence to show that he and other so-called chief engineers are similarly situated....

