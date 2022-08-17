Judge Axes Leasing Dispute Over Dallas AT&T Antenna

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (August 17, 2022, 5:11 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has tossed a property owner's suit against an American Tower Corp. subsidiary that wanted to alter AT&T's lease for a wireless antenna in downtown Dallas, saying there is no evidence backing up allegations that trespassing occurred on the property. The court said Tuesday that property owner Dalpark Partners Ltd. did not provide sufficient evidence to prove that any AT&T equipment is trespassing on its property or that American Tower subsidiary Verus Management One LLC had authorized AT&T to install telecommunications equipment. As a result, the judge said, no reasonable jury could conclude that Verus intentionally caused a physical invasion by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS