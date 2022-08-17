Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SF, Oakland Fight Oil Giants' Bid To Dodge Climate Suits

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (August 17, 2022, 8:22 PM EDT) -- San Francisco and Oakland, California, are pushing a federal district judge to reject four energy companies' effort to dodge their lawsuits seeking climate change-related infrastructure damages.

BP PLC, ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil Corp. and Shell PLC in July asked California U.S. District Judge William Alsup to finalize a 2018 finding that the court does not have jurisdiction over the cities' claims. But the local governments, along with San Francisco County, say such a ruling would conflict with the Ninth Circuit's May 2020 reversal of Judge Alsup's decision to toss the case on other grounds.

The local governments on Tuesday said the companies are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!