SF, Oakland Fight Oil Giants' Bid To Dodge Climate Suits

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (August 17, 2022, 8:22 PM EDT) -- San Francisco and Oakland, California, are pushing a federal district judge to reject four energy companies' effort to dodge their lawsuits seeking climate change-related infrastructure damages. BP PLC, ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil Corp. and Shell PLC in July asked California U.S. District Judge William Alsup to finalize a 2018 finding that the court does not have jurisdiction over the cities' claims. But the local governments, along with San Francisco County, say such a ruling would conflict with the Ninth Circuit's May 2020 reversal of Judge Alsup's decision to toss the case on other grounds. The local governments on Tuesday said the companies are...

