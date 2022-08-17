Objector Wants 'Unfair' Kimberly-Clark Wipe Deal Nixed

By Elliot Weld (August 17, 2022, 1:04 PM EDT) -- A member of the class that won a $20 million settlement from sanitary-product giant Kimberly-Clark over allegedly faulty "flushable" wipes is objecting to the proposed allocation of those funds, saying it leaves little to nothing for most class members but $4.1 million for their attorneys. Class member Theodore Frank wrote in a memorandum Tuesday that the settlement does not meet legal fairness standards because for "the majority of claimants who did not save their flushable wipes receipts for a decade, they are eligible for a maximum payment of a mere $7 after going through an onerous claims process; meanwhile, 99% of...

