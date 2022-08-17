Cooley, Willkie Rep As VidMob Raises $110M Series D

By Renee Hickman (August 17, 2022, 3:40 PM EDT) -- Online video ad creation platform VidMob, advised by Cooley LLP, said Wednesday it has raised $110 million in a Series D funding round led by Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP-represented Shamrock Capital. In addition to Shamrock Capital, existing investors ID Fund and Drive by DraftKings, as well as new investors including eGateway and PROOF contributed to the Series D funding round, according to a statement. "We see the immediate and long-term value of the VidMob platform to improve creative performance with data and insights," said Laura Held, partner at Shamrock Capital. "The team has a clear vision and an impressive list...

