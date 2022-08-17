5th Circ. Says Block Of Biden's Gas Lease Ban Is Too Vague

By Dorothy Atkins (August 17, 2022, 6:48 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel on Wednesday lifted a nationwide injunction purportedly blocking the Biden administration's pause of new oil and gas leases, finding that the injunction is so vague that it's unclear exactly what the injunction intended to block. In an eight-page opinion written by U.S. Circuit Judge Patrick E. Higginbotham, a three-judge panel vacated the injunction and remanded the dispute for further proceedings, explaining that it's unclear whether the injunction blocks an unwritten federal agency policy, a written agency policy or President Joe Biden's January 2021 executive order pausing new oil and natural gas leases on public lands or in...

