Aerospace Co. Owes Algerian Space Agency £8M, Court Says

By Alex Baldwin (August 23, 2022, 6:41 PM BST) -- A London court has ordered an aerospace company to pay £8.5 million ($10 million) to the Algerian Space Agency after it failed to respond to a lawsuit, the latest in an international dispute following the collapse of a partnership agreement. The High Court issued a default judgment on Aug. 10 requiring the Oxford-based Wisscom Aerospace to fork out millions to cover debt left over from a development contract that fell through in 2019. The newly-public judgment came less than a month after the agency filed a complaint with the High Court on July 15, asking it to enforce an Algerian Court...

