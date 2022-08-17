NJ High Court Discards Rule On Profits Lost By New Cos.

By David Holtzman (August 17, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Wednesday tossed an 86-year-old rule that barred new businesses from recovering lost profits as damages, a measure that was put in place because the startups' lack of experience made it difficult for them to provide reliable estimates. In its ruling, the state's high court ordered a trial court to reconsider a lawsuit filed by a novice real estate developer without taking the 1936 rule into account. The justices nonetheless cautioned that new businesses should be held to a higher standard than more experienced entities as they make their case. The decision gives Larry Schwartz another...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS