DC Judge Again Trims Ute Tribe's Land Mismanagement Suit

By Caleb Symons (August 19, 2022, 3:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government need not face an allegation that it trespassed on land belonging to the Ute Indian Tribe and exploited the natural resources there, a D.C. federal judge has ruled, finding that the Utah tribe should have tried blocking that practice decades ago. The ruling Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols, which leaves intact just one of the Ute Tribe's claims that federal authorities mismanaged its Uncompahgre Reservation, came after the government said it had wrongly thought the trespassing charge fell under administrative law. Noting that "the briefing and the complaint on this issue were unclear," Judge Nichols...

