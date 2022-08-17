Sleepy's Can't Pause NJ Wage Suit Amid 3rd Circ. Appeal

By Bill Wichert (August 17, 2022, 3:34 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Wednesday knocked down a bid by Sleepy's LLC to pause a suit over unlawful wage deductions and failure to pay overtime while it appeals his class certification ruling at the Third Circuit, saying the more than decadelong case needed to keep moving toward a resolution. Nearly three months after the circuit court agreed to hear the company's appeal of his March opinion partially granting the plaintiffs' renewed bid for class certification, U.S. District Judge Peter G. Sheridan pointed out how the facts in the matter go back to 2004 and that his law clerk was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS