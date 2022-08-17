Aetna Wants Class Dissolved In Benefits Clawback Battle

By Grace Elletson (August 17, 2022, 5:40 PM EDT) -- Aetna urged a Pennsylvania federal judge Wednesday to disband a class of policyholders who said the company violated federal benefits law by reclaiming disability benefits, saying a recent Third Circuit ruling meant the lower court had jumped the gun by granting certification. Aetna Life Insurance Co. said the court should decertify Joanne Wolff's suit in light of the Third Circuit's June ruling in Allen v. Ollie's Bargain Outlet. In that case, the appellate court found that a class cannot be certified if there are unresolved questions about the case's facts that affect Rule 23 class action requirements — the standards class actions must...

