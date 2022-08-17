10th Circ. Revives Part Of Poaching Suit Against Cherokee Co.

By Andrew Westney (August 17, 2022, 8:03 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Wednesday partly revived an information technology company's suit against several former employees over a federal contract competition, including claims they breached their duty of loyalty when they moved to the Cherokee Nation consulting firm that ended up winning the contract. LS3 Inc. had asked the circuit court to overturn a Colorado federal judge's September decision to toss the company's suit against Cherokee Nation Strategic Programs LLC, which is the federally recognized Cherokee Nation's consulting arm and several former LS3 employees who joined CNSP. A three-judge Tenth Circuit panel in an unpublished decision on Wednesday reversed the lower court's...

