$22M Port Damage Verdict Against Louis Dreyfus Stands

By Jonathan Capriel (August 17, 2022, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge denied on Wednesday Louis Dreyfus Co.'s bid for a new trial or a reduction of the $22 million verdict against it for failing to properly maintain a grain elevator and the surrounding equipment at the Houston port, finding that the jury's verdict was backed by substantial evidence. The company claimed that the port's damages expert was unqualified, the report he cited was wrong and the cost range presented to the jury for repairing the machinery was too wide. But U.S. District Judge Lynn N. Hughes said he could find no compelling reason to alter the amount....

