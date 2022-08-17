11th Circ. Upholds Copyright Ruling In Sticker Artwork Suit

By Adam Lidgett (August 17, 2022, 8:23 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has backed a lower court's finding that a company that sells car dashboard climate control stickers flouted copyright law when it sent a notice to Amazon to take down a listing for a competitor's product. A three-judge panel on Wednesday affirmed a decision that Day to Day Imports Inc. violated the Digital Millennium Copyright Act's Section 512(f) — which includes a ban on sending knowingly false takedown notices — in litigation involving a company called Alper Automotive Inc. The lower court said Day to Day's decision not to look further into "information that would have helped confirm" if...

