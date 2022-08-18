Fed. Circ. Told Judge Wrongly Axed Camera IP In GoPro Case

By Adam Lidgett (August 18, 2022, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Contour IP Holding LLC has urged the Federal Circuit to undo a finding that camera technology it accused GoPro Inc. of infringing wasn't protected by patent law, saying a lower court erred by ruling that the patents didn't cover patentable subject matter. In a Tuesday brief at the Federal Circuit, Contour challenged U.S. District Judge William Orrick III's March decision in which he wrote that the patents' "asserted claims are directed at unpatentable subject matter — an abstract idea executed in a generic environment." The judge's decision touched on the language of the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice decision, currently the law of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS