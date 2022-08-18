Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Told Judge Wrongly Axed Camera IP In GoPro Case

By Adam Lidgett (August 18, 2022, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Contour IP Holding LLC has urged the Federal Circuit to undo a finding that camera technology it accused GoPro Inc. of infringing wasn't protected by patent law, saying a lower court erred by ruling that the patents didn't cover patentable subject matter.

In a Tuesday brief at the Federal Circuit, Contour challenged U.S. District Judge William Orrick III's March decision in which he wrote that the patents' "asserted claims are directed at unpatentable subject matter — an abstract idea executed in a generic environment."

The judge's decision touched on the language of the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice decision, currently the law of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!