DC Circ. Won't Revisit $3.3B Suit For Dish

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (August 17, 2022, 7:11 PM EDT) -- Telecommunications giant Dish Network lost its bid Wednesday for rehearing of a D.C. Circuit decision that revived a Vermont-based telecom company's $3.3 billion license fraud lawsuit, according to a pair of orders from the court. Dish and two of its subsidiaries, Northstar Wireless and SNR Wireless, had argued that the three-judge panel's May decision disregarded telecom regulators and violated the False Claims Act's "government-action bar," and it should reconsider its earlier decision to bring back the case. Since the "government-action bar" prohibits lawsuits against parties already the subject of an administrative civil proceeding with the government, Dish insisted that the court...

