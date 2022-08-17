COVID Deaths At Mass. Vets' Home Spark Whistleblower Suit

By Chris Villani (August 17, 2022, 4:22 PM EDT) -- Two former Massachusetts health care officials claimed in a lawsuit filed Wednesday that they were fired after flagging concerns about pandemic conditions in a pair of veterans' nursing facilities, including one where a COVID-19 outbreak killed 76 people. Eric Sheehan, a onetime official in the Massachusetts Department of Veterans' Services, and Beth Scheffler, the former acting chief nursing officer at a veterans' facility in the city of Chelsea, say they were fired within weeks of one another after raising concerns about poor health practices and shoddy record-keeping, among other issues. Sheehan was tasked with fixing issues at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS