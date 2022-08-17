Ex-NFLer Is Asked To Waive Attorney Privilege In Fraud Fight

By Renee Hickman (August 17, 2022, 9:19 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky magistrate judge ordered a former NFL player Wednesday to either waive attorney-client privilege or risk dismissal of his claims that head injuries prevented him from understanding his plea deal in a case in which he was accused of participating in a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud the league's fund for injured former players. The order came in response to a motion from former NFL defensive back Etric Pruitt, who earlier this month asked a Kentucky federal judge to vacate his sentence for fraud, saying head injuries sustained when playing football rendered him unable to grasp the terms of his plea...

