Early Trends In UK National Security Reviews Of Transactions

By John Schmidt, Ronald Lee and Ludovica Pizzetti (August 19, 2022, 10:38 PM BST) -- On July 20, the U.K. government prohibited for the first time a transaction under the new National Security and Investment Act 2021, or NSIA. In other cases where the government has intervened so far, enforcement action only involved imposing conditions on the acquirer. Here, we take stock of the emerging practice and outline key takeaways for businesses, including U.S. transaction parties, involved in acquisitions in and outside the U.K. The prohibited transaction involved the acquisition by Chinese company Beijing Infinite Vision Technology Co. Ltd. of intellectual property developed and owned by the University of Manchester. The U.K. government had concerns over...

