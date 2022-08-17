Holding Co. Mismanaged $1B Retirement Fund, Suit Says

By Grace Elletson (August 17, 2022, 9:51 PM EDT) -- A holding company mismanaged its workers' retirement plan, losing millions of dollars and failing to use its $1.1 billion size to negotiate lower fees, according to a proposed class action filed by a group of workers in Illinois federal court. Seven plan participants sued Marmon Holdings Inc. on Tuesday, alleging the company violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by shirking its fiduciary duties.The participants said the company didn't boot low performing funds from its investment lineup and neglected to negotiate lower administrative fees even though they were more than double the fees of retirement funds half the size. "The above...

