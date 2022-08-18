Pot Patient, Compass Settle Job Rejection Suit Ahead Of Trial

By Jonathan Capriel (August 18, 2022, 10:17 AM EDT) -- A medical marijuana patient and food services company Compass Group USA Inc. have agreed to settle a discrimination lawsuit in New York federal court that accused Compass denying the man employment following a drug test. Terms of the settlement between Compass and Christopher Scholl, the Westchester County man who used cannabis to treat a back condition, were not disclosed in the order of dismissal signed by U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil on Tuesday. Mahir Nisar of Nisar Law Group PC, who represents Scholl, confirmed the settlement to Law360 on Wednesday but did not provide any details. "This matter involved an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS