Endo Beats Investors' Opioid Crisis Class Action, For Good

By Lauren Berg (August 17, 2022, 9:10 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Wednesday tossed a proposed class action accusing Endo International PLC — which yesterday filed for Chapter 11 protection — of misleading investors about its role in the opioid crisis, saying the shareholders haven't shown the company's statements were misleading or caused their losses. In an 18-page order, U.S. District Judge Evelyn Padin once again granted Endo's motion to dismiss the investors' amended complaint after finding that it doesn't plausibly allege that the drugmaker made false or misleading statements about opioid litigation and its financial condition, nor does it show Endo acted with fraudulent intent. The judge rejected...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS