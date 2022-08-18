Oppenheimer Escapes $110M Ponzi Scheme Suit, For Now

By Dorothy Atkins (August 18, 2022, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge dismissed Wednesday a proposed class action alleging Oppenheimer & Co. and others aided a former adviser's Ponzi scheme that led to their $110 million investment losses, but he gave the investors two weeks to request a chance to amend their complaint. In a 31-page order, U.S. District Court Judge Steven D. Grimberg held that the investments at issue were a "covered security" under the Securities Litigation Uniform Standards Act, and therefore the investors' fraud-based claims and derivative claims are barred by the statute. Judge Grimberg said it's difficult to see how the investors could cure the problems...

