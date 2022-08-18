Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cepacol Lozenges Falsely Tout Honey And Lemon, Suit Says

By Gina Kim (August 18, 2022, 2:47 PM EDT) -- A San Francisco-based consumer hit the maker of Cepacol-brand cough drops with a proposed class action Wednesday in California federal court, alleging that some Cepacol lozenges are falsely advertised as containing honey and lemon when they actually don't, unlike competing products that do contain both ingredients.

A customer filed a proposed class action against RB Health US LLC, the company behind Cepacol honey lemon cough drops, claiming that the company is misleading consumers because the product doesn't actually contain honey and lemon and that it is only flavored as such. Elena Nacarino, who said she bought Cepacol-brand Extra Strength Sore Throat...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!