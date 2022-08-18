Soccer Team Wants Black Coach's Hiring Bias Suit Tossed

By Renee Hickman (August 18, 2022, 10:31 PM EDT) -- A Memphis, Tennessee-based professional soccer team accused of race discrimination by a Back coaching candidate has asked an Illinois federal judge to toss a suit alleging the team overlooked his application and instead hired a white coach, saying the court does not have personal jurisdiction. Memphis 901 FC LLC, one of multiple soccer teams involved in coach Ricky Hill's race discrimination lawsuit, said in a Wednesday motion the claims against it should be dismissed for lack of jurisdiction. Alternatively, the court could partially dismiss one count of Hill's claims pertaining to his time-barred allegations and another count for failing to show Hill...

