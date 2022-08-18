Wage Suit Against Aerospace Co. To Stay In State Court

By Irene Spezzamonte (August 18, 2022, 1:49 PM EDT) -- An aerospace engineering and technical business was late in asking a California federal judge to rethink his decision to send a wage and hour suit back to state court, the judge said, keeping the lawsuit out of federal court. U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Battaglia on Wednesday denied Amentum Services Inc.'s request to reconsider his previous order remanding engineer Stephen Weaver's suit to a state court, saying that the company's motion missed the 10-day deadline that Section 1453 of the U.S. Code's Title 28 mandates. "In nearly all instances within this circuit where a district court has exercised such jurisdiction to hear...

