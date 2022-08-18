Labor, Digital Trade On Agenda For New US-Taiwan Talks

By Jennifer Doherty (August 18, 2022, 12:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. and Taiwan have agreed on 11 focus areas for trade and regulatory negotiations, including agriculture, labor, environment and digital trade, aimed at strengthening mutual economic relations amid rising tensions with mainland China. Formal discussions are expected to begin early in the fall, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, which is coordinating the "U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade" through the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the U.S. and the American Institute in Taiwan, the U.S.'s de facto representative on the self-governing island. "Today, we begin negotiations with Taiwan under the auspices of AIT and...

