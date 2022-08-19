India, Canada Lead International Privacy Laws To Watch

By Allison Grande (August 19, 2022, 10:43 PM EDT) -- As the global data privacy law patchwork continues to expand, companies need to think beyond the U.S. and European Union and ensure they're paying attention to places such as India and Canada, which are inching toward enacting laws with major penalties and tight data transfer restrictions. The EU's General Data Protection Regulation, which took effect in 2018 and imposes strict limits on the use and flow of personal data, is widely considered to be the leading model for privacy frameworks, with countries such as Brazil and Japan recently putting laws on the book that closely track the measure. The U.S. has also...

