Clinic Defends Ga. Punitive Cap In $50M Sex Abuse Case

By Kelcey Caulder (August 18, 2022, 5:42 PM EDT) -- In a $50 million case that asks the Georgia Supreme Court to declare the state's cap on punitive damages unconstitutional, a behavioral health clinic has argued the state constitution doesn't guarantee a right to jury-determined punitive damages. The Devereux Foundation Inc. argued that even if the cap is struck down, the court should not uphold a jury's $50 million punitive award to Tia McGee, a former child patient at an Atlanta-area behavioral health clinic whose 2017 suit claims she was sexually abused by an adult worker. McGee died in August 2020. A trial court reduced the jury award to $250,000 in February 2021...

