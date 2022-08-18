Ex-Trump Adviser Navarro Wants Contempt Charges Tossed

By Katie Buehler (August 18, 2022, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Former Trump White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has urged a D.C. federal judge to toss contempt of Congress charges filed against him for defying a congressional subpoena related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, arguing executive privilege and political animus doom the case. Navarro, who holds a doctorate in economics and spearheaded former President Donald Trump's aggressive trade policies along with overseeing the administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, attacked the U.S. Department of Justice in a motion to dismiss Wednesday for what he described as an uncharacteristic break from more than four decades of department opinions...

