Chancery Orders $12M Steel Connect Settlement Reworked

By Jeff Montgomery (August 18, 2022, 8:43 PM EDT) -- In a rare "go back and try again" order, a Delaware vice chancellor on Thursday ordered reworking or more justifications for a proposed $12 million settlement of stockholder derivative suit challenges to an insider-tilted, $476 million acquisition of IWCO Direct by Steel Connect Inc. in 2017. Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn of Chancery Court said during a teleconference hearing that she had been inclined to reject the deal — which included a $2 million attorney fee — on multiple grounds but instead opted to give the parties time to reassess and renegotiate. "I spent a considerable amount of time trying to...

