H-2B Visa Boom Tied To $1.8B In Wage Theft, Report Says

By Joyce Hanson (August 19, 2022, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Restaurants, hotels, construction firms and other U.S. industries have stolen about $1.8 billion from workers employed in the H-2B nonimmigrant visa program over the last 20 years as it sees record growth, according to a report from the nonprofit Economic Policy Institute. The EPI report published Thursday says the number of H-2B workers is on track this year to surpass the peak it had reached in 2007. But along with that growth, low-wage migrant workers who sign up for the temporary work visa program find themselves laboring in industries where there is extensive wage theft and lawbreaking by employers, according to...

