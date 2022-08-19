FAR Council Proposes Labor Deals For Federal Construction

By Daniel Wilson (August 18, 2022, 5:04 PM EDT) -- The Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council on Thursday proposed a rule to require labor agreements with unions on "large-scale" federal construction projects, intended to reduce delays and cost overruns and improve employment conditions. The proposal would mandate the use of project labor agreements, or PLAs, for federal construction projects estimated to cost the government $35 million or more, according to the FAR Council, which includes members from the U.S. Department of Defense, General Services Administration and NASA. A PLA is a binding pre-hiring collective bargaining agreement between employers and a trade union or unions, establishing common labor and dispute resolution terms for...

